As the regular season winds down, the Joel Barlow High baseball team is still in the hunt for a spot in the state Class LL tournament.

The Falcons, who went 2-2 in their last four games, still need two more wins to secure a spot and have four games left.

Visiting Newtown last Tuesday, May 2, they fell behind early and could not respond in time in a 5-2 loss.

Newtown went ahead to stay in the second inning with the help of a single by Jack Miller, a double by Will Huegi, a single by Rob Lombardo, and an error to score four runs.

Barlow had nine hits in the game despite the loss. Mark D’Augelli and Kyle Andreoli each had two hits.

On the mound, Andrew Johnson went five innings for the Falcons, giving up five runs (one earned) on 10 hits with seven strikeouts. Ryan Weinstein pitched the sixth, striking out one batter.

The Falcons stopped a four-game losing streak with a 6-2 win when they visited Immaculate the next day, avenging an earlier loss to the same opponent

They went ahead to stay in the third inning with three runs with an RBI double by Clark Gilmore, an RBI single by Matt McGannon and an RBI double by Ryan Lutinski. They added another in the fourth before Immaculate scored its runs in the bottom of the inning.

A couple of Mustang errors, plus an RBI double by Johnson, added two more Barlow runs in the top of the fifth.

Johnson (double, RBI, run scored) and D’Augelli each had two hits for Barlow.

On the mound, McGannon got the win, giving up two runs (one earned) on five hits with three walks and 11 strikeouts.

Playing its third game in as many days, Barlow hosted Bethel last Thursday. A shaky first inning put the team in a hole early in a 10-5 loss.

Four singles and an error led to four runs in the first for Bethel. It added another in the top of the fourth.

Barlow scored its first two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a groundout and a wild pitch. Three straight walks and two groundouts in the sixth brought in two more runs, but Bethel scored four more in its last turn to stay out of reach.

D’Augelli had two hits (double, triple) for Barlow and scored two runs with an RBI. Tiernan Lynch drove in two runs and Ryan Prather drove in one.

Pitcher Gilmore surrendered 10 runs (five earned) on 12 hits with one strikeout and one walk.

It took extra innings, but the Falcons were up to the challenge when they visited Brookfield on Monday, scoring in the top of the eighth to win 5-4.

The Falcons took their initial lead in the second inning. Christian Marini hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run.

Brookfield went ahead with two runs in the bottom of the inning on two errors and a double. It also scored a run in the third on two singles.

Singles by Johnson and Gilmore helped in driving in three Falcon runs in the fifth. Brookfield evened things up at four in the bottom of the frame on Mason Blanchette’s double.

With neither side scoring in the sixth and seventh, extra innings came. In the eighth, Lutinski singled to drive in D’Augelli, who reached base on an error.

Barlow had eight hits. Gilmore had three and drove in two runs. Johnson had two hits, driving in one run and scoring two,

McGannon went four and two thirds innings, surrendering four runs (two earned) on six hits with seven strikeout and no walks. Johnson went three and a third innings with no runs on six hits with five strikeouts for the win.

Now 6-10, Barlow is at Weston today (Thursday) at 3:45 p.m., is at Pomperaug on Monday at 4:15 and hosts Notre Dame on Tuesday at 4:15 in the regular-season finale.