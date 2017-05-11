The Redding Pilot

Baseball: Weston 3, Joel Barlow 1

Held off the scoreboard until its last turn at bat, the Joel Barlow High baseball team lost 3-1 to host Weston on Thursday, May 11.

It was a pitchers’ duel between Weston’s Dan Olin and Barlow’s Andrew Johnson until the hosts broke what had been a scoreless tie. Walks to Will Vallela and Dan Covino, plus a single by Colin Donnelly, loaded the bases for Dan Santa Maria, who singled to drive in two runs. Jake Cavicchia’s sacrifice fly brought in another run.

Barlow’s only run came in its last turn. With two outs, Johnson singled. Following a double by Mark D’Augelli, he later scored on a wild pitch.

Olin earned the win for Trojans, going seven innings, giving up one run, six hits, and striking out two. Johnson took the loss for Barlow. He pitched six innings, giving up three runs, eight hits, and five strikeouts.

Donnelly went three for three at the plate. Santa Maria and Cavicchia each had two hits.

D’Augelli had three hits for Barlow, which played errorless ball. Rory Lynch had the most chances in the field with seven.

