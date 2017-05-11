Things almost went down to the wire for the Joel Barlow High boys track team when it visited Bethel.

The meet was up for grabs until the 3,200 meters, the second-to-last event. By taking second and third, the host Wildcats held off Barlow in a 78-72 win.

Barlow, however, dominated the rest of the competition with wins over Notre Dame (125-21) and Stratford (113-32).

Barlow did win the 4×400 relay with Jeremy Saluzzi, Dan Molinaro, Mike Bortolot, and Ben Ruffing. The first three runners were evenly matched with their Bethel counterparts. Ruffing was able to pull away from the Bethel runner in the final leg, clocking a split of 51.5 seconds, while the team finished in 3:35.

Highlights included several first-place finishes. Barlow had two double winners in individual events. Milan Spisek won the 100 in 11.76 and the pole vault at 15’ 0”, equaling his Barlow school record.

In addition to Spisek, Ruffing got a first, in the 800 (2:07) and the 1,600 (4:44). Jake Cavanaugh won the physically demanding 300 intermediate hurdles in 45.58, beating two Bethel hurdlers by about 20 meters. Bortolot rounded out the Barlow winners by easily outpacing the Bethel runners in a time of 10:28 seconds in the 3,200-meter race.

Other individuals taking second place were Bortolot (4:45) in the 1,600, Ben Wunder in the discus at 106’ 6”, Spisek in the high jump (6’ 0”), Dan Brey in the javelin (130’ 11”) and shot put (37’ 7”) and Tom Hermantin in the triple jump (37’ 6”).

On Saturday, May 6, both Ruffing and Spisek competed in the Middletown High Invitational. Spisek out-vaulted 18 others in winning the event at 14’ 6”. Ruffing finished second out of 48 runners in the 1,600 with a time of 4:23. Despite windy conditions, both performances will land Spisek and Ruffing at or near the top of the Connecticut state track and field honor roll.

Several Barlow boys will compete this coming Friday at the Loucks Memorial Track and Field Games, to be held in White Plains, N.Y., May 12-14.