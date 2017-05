Getting another sweep, the Joel Barlow High boys volleyball team defeated Xavier of Middletown 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-19) on Thursday, May 11.

Max Matejka led Barlow at the net with 11 kills. He also had three digs.

Finn McCaffrey had nine kills. Anthony Rizzo and Matt Cruz each had five. The former also had three digs, as did Lance Parisot.

Austin Hauser led Barlow with 33 assists. Joe Drake led with 11 digs.