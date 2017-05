Winning its third match in as many days, the Joel Barlow High girls golf team defeated Notre Dame 217-261 at Redding Country Club on Thursday, May 11.

Molly Healey was the medalist with a round of 47 despite being a combined eight-over-par on the last three holes. Jessica Huminski was next with a 52.

Shooting a 56 was Riley Spurgeon. Completing the scoring for the team, Elena Bosak had a 62.

Also playing in the match, Shannon Gilbert shot a 66.