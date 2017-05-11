Ending the regular season on a winning note, the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team defeated Notre Dame of Fairfield at home on Thursday, May 11.

Barlow scored 11 goals in the first half and never looked back.

Eight players scored for Barlow. Julia Shapiro and Tess Siburn led with three goals apiece. The former also had two assists and the latter had one.

Cat Goncalves (one assist), Maddie Porter (one assist) and Elena Petron each scored two. Eva Leslie, Hannah Tunick and Claire Lamb each scored one apiece.

Julia Hartman and Elizabeth Eastus each had an assist.

Nikki Walin made three saves in goal for the shutout.