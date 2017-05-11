Chances for victory were better for the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team when it visited Weston.

Weston, which defeated the Falcons 7-0 earlier in the season, was missing top singles player Cayla Koch and had to adjust its lineup. While things were indeed much closer this time, the defending South-West Conference champ Trojans still had enough depth in a close 4-3 win to stop Barlow’s winning streak at seven matches.

Weston’s Ally D’Aquino moved to No. 1 singles and defeated Maddy Massey 6-2, 6-4.

Barlow took the remaining singles matches. Cally Higgins beat Rachel Finkel 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 and Elizabeth McCain posted the same scores against Bevin Benson at No. 3. Rachel Buddenhagen played Barlow’s Anastasia Fassman to a close second set but lost 0-6, 6-7 at fourth singles.

With its doubles lineup intact, Weston won all three matches. The deciding one was at first doubles, in which Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik rebounded to beat Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech defeated Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles and Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman also won in straight sets with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Laurel Winslow and Callie Bast at third doubles.

The Falcons faced a depleted opponent when they hosted Notre Dame the next day. The Lancers had to forfeit two matches for not having enough players in a 7-0 Barlow sweep.

Massey was at first singles for a 6-0, 6-1 win over Amanda Wilkins. Calli Higgins also gave up just a game in a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Andrea Quiles at second singles.

Deirdre Grob posted 6-1, 6-4 scores to beat Hailey Hughes at third singles. With Notre Dame having no fourth singles player, Barlow won by forfeit.

Sydney Higgins and Lesko were at first doubles and swept Jazmine Fred and Christiana Cheeseman 6-0, 6-0. Kudej and Galban posted the same scores over Guymara Manigati and Patriney Alteus at second doubles.

The Lancers also had no players for third doubles, resulting in another forfeit win for Barlow.

With two matches going to three sets, the Falcons defeated host Pomperaug 4-3 on Monday, May 8.

Barlow won all but one of the singles contests. Massey defeated Lois King 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1. Cally Higgins had a close second set at No. 2 but held off Lila Vogel 6-3, 7-5.

Also getting a win, McCain defeated Emma Cavanaugh 6-2, 6-2 at third singles. Pomperaug took fourth singles with Zoe Klein beating Fassman 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

First doubles also went to three sets. Pomperaug’s Kira Burnham and Heidi Njov lost the first set but took the next two to beat Sydney Higgins and Lesko 0-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Barlow’s lone doubles win was at No. 2 with Kudej and Galban beating Ashley Gulick and Morgan Darby 6-2, 6-2.

Pomperaug won two close sets at third doubles with Meghan Kennedy and Julie Bilcheck beating Bast and Winslow 7-6, 7-5.

Barlow, now 11-4 overall, finishes the regular season this week before starting the SWC playoffs as the second seed.