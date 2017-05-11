The Redding Pilot

Push-up challenge this Saturday will benefit veterans

By Redding Pilot on May 11, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Events, Happenings, Schools · 0 Comments

A group of participants at Alana Foodman’s last exercise-oriented fund-raiser, Hell Day for Heroes, which took place last October in Danbury. Included in the photo are Alana Foodman, at left in dark blue, Redding First Selectman Julia Pemberton, second from right, Redding and Easton residents, and Barlow students.

Joel Barlow’s Help Our Heroes club members will be hosting a pushup competition on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. The event will benefit combat-wounded veterans injured after Sept. 11, 2001.

The event, which club President Alana Foodman calls “Push for Our Veterans,” is a one-hour pushup competition in which teams of four members each will compete against each other in the Joel Barlow gymnasium for bragging rights. All proceeds will be donated to the Catch a Lift Fund, a national charitable organization, which since its founding in 2010 has assisted 2,900 veterans across the United States through its peer support network, programs and grants that have totaled $1.9 million through 2016.

According to Foodman, aside from fund raising, the aim of the event is to bring awareness to Barlow students, faculty and the Redding-Easton community of the sacrifices made by service personnel. Push for Our Veterans is the second time the Help Our Heroes club members have worked to raise money for veterans causes. Last fall, club members participated in Hell Day for Heroes, a fund-raising event for Help Our Military Heroes, a nonprofit that gives away new, handicapped-drivable vans to veterans wounded in recent military conflicts.

There is a suggested donation fee of $20 for students and $30 for adults for the Push for Our Veterans event.

Related posts:

  1. Easton Redding Community Care Coalition to hold conversation
  2. Yankee Doodle Circus coming to Joel Barlow High School
  3. Two weeks to go until Frog Frolic
  4. Barlow class of 2018 will hold powderpuff football game

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Girls golf: Joel Barlow 209, Newtown 212 Next Post Watch Today: Straight Talk with Tracey asks 'Is the Kid Alright?'
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress