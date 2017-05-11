Push-up challenge this Saturday will benefit veterans

Joel Barlow’s Help Our Heroes club members will be hosting a pushup competition on Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. The event will benefit combat-wounded veterans injured after Sept. 11, 2001.

The event, which club President Alana Foodman calls “Push for Our Veterans,” is a one-hour pushup competition in which teams of four members each will compete against each other in the Joel Barlow gymnasium for bragging rights. All proceeds will be donated to the Catch a Lift Fund, a national charitable organization, which since its founding in 2010 has assisted 2,900 veterans across the United States through its peer support network, programs and grants that have totaled $1.9 million through 2016.

According to Foodman, aside from fund raising, the aim of the event is to bring awareness to Barlow students, faculty and the Redding-Easton community of the sacrifices made by service personnel. Push for Our Veterans is the second time the Help Our Heroes club members have worked to raise money for veterans causes. Last fall, club members participated in Hell Day for Heroes, a fund-raising event for Help Our Military Heroes, a nonprofit that gives away new, handicapped-drivable vans to veterans wounded in recent military conflicts.

There is a suggested donation fee of $20 for students and $30 for adults for the Push for Our Veterans event.