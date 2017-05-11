Softball: Falcons sweep week, make states

Punching its ticket into the state Class L tournament, the Joel Barlow High softball team won its last three games with big South-West Conference victories at New Fairfield and Immaculate and ending the week at home against Bethel.

The Falcons traveled to New Fairfield on Monday, May 1, and pounded out 17 hits in a 13-3 onslaught. Barlow jumped out early in the game as Kristen Acocella, Samantha Hilford and Briana Marcelino opened the game with singles, along with Taylor Macchia’s ground out to take a 2-0 lead.

New Fairfield answered with its three runs in the bottom of the frame. Caitlin Colangelo struggled a bit in the first on a combination of hits and walks, but settled in nicely to shut the hosts down on only two hits for the balance of the game.

Barlow put the game on ice with five runs in the third. Acocella opened the frame, drilling a homer over the center field fence, followed by Hilford’s single, Marcelino’s double and an RBI single from Macchia. Claire McCann crushed a shot over the right field fence for a three-run homer and a 7-0 Barlow lead.

Acocella, Marcelino and Macchia combined for two more runs, and Barlow added a third off Sabrina Lalor’s fielder’s choice to increase the lead to 10-3.

Barlow put the game out of reach in the sixth. Acocella and Hilford led off with back-to-back singles and scored on Marcelino’s liner over the left center field wall to cap the scoring.

Marcelino went four for four, scoring three times and driving in five with a homer and a double. Acocella was three for five, scoring four times and driving in a run with a homer, while McCann was two for three with a home run and three RBI. Macchia was two for four with three RBI and a double.

Colangelo went the distance for the win, allowing three runs on only four hits, while fanning five and walking six.

It was much the same when Barlow traveled to Immaculate last Wednesday and took a 7-1 victory from the host Mustangs. It was the Falcons’ eighth win of the season and secured their fourth straight appearance in the state tournament.

The Falcons struck first as Marcelino hit the gap for a solo homer in the opening frame. Immaculate came back to tie it with its only run in the first off an error. Barlow added another in the third as Hilford walked and scored on Macchia’s single.

Rebecca Mauro scored the visitors’ third run in the fourth inning as she singled, moved around on a series of errors and scored on Caitlin Boudiette’s single.

Barlow completed the day’s scoring in the sixth. Lalor singled to lead off the inning and came around on Scotland Davis’s first career homer. Acocella and Hilford singled and scored on Marcelino’s triple.

Marcelino again went four for four with a homer, a triple and two RBI. Hilford was three for three with two runs and an RBI. Colangelo went the distance for the win, giving up one unearned run on only three hits to go along with seven strikeouts and two walks.

“Getting the kids ready for the stretch run in SWCs and states comes down to staying consistent in our approach in all aspects of the game,” said head coach Craig Sears.

Hosting Bethel on Friday, the Falcons had a strong offensive performance to support McCann’s one-hitter in a 10-0 shutout.

The Falcons took care of business in the first. Acocella and Marcelino singled and scored on hits from Macchia and McCann. Lalor reached on a fielder’s choice and came around to score on Davis’s two-out double to take an early 4-0 lead.

Barlow put the game out of reach in the second. Boudiette led off with a single and scored as Acocella drilled a home run over the left field fence for a 6-0 lead. Marcelino was hit by a pitch and scored on McCann’s single.

Barlow finished the scoring in the fourth as Hilford singled and Marcelino was again hit by a pitch. Macchia singled and McCann doubled to drive in two to help her cause.

Acocella was two for four, scoring twice, driving in two with a homer. McCann was three for four with a double and an RBI, scoring once. Macchia was two for three with a walk and two RBI, and Marcelino went two for two, scoring three times, and was hit by pitcher twice.

McCann went the distance allowing just the one hit, striking out 14 and walking only one with a hit batter.

“To be successful we just need to stay aggressive offensively, have the pitchers throw to their strengths and play defense with reckless abandon, making the routine plays but leaving it all out there, and I like our chances,” said Sears.

Barlow, now 11-5 overall and 10-3 against the SWC, travels to Weston today (Thursday) against the Trojans and travels to Pomperaug on Monday and hosts Notre Dame Tuesday to finish the regular season.