Softball: Joel Barlow 7, Weston 0

May 11, 2017

With two pitchers combining to flirt with a no-hitter, the Joel Barlow High softball team shut out host Weston 7-0 on Thursday, May 11.

After three scoreless innings, the Falcons tacked on a run in the fourth, another in the fifth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Sabrina Lalor went four for four for Barlow with an RBI. Kristen Acocella was three four four and scored two runs. Briana Marceloino was three four five (home run, double) with two RBI and two runs scored. Samantha Hilford was two for four (triple) with an RBI and two runs scored.

Julia Neufeld had Weston’s only hit.

Starting pitcher Claire McCann went five innings, with one hot while stroking out 10 and walking two. Caitlin Colangelo pitched two innings with three strikeouts for the save.

Weston’s Annalise Icatar gave up seven runs (four earned) on 14 hits with three strikeouts and four walks.

