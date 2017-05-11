Two DUIs in Redding last week

Zygintas Zoruba, 44, of Bethel, was arrested on Route 53 near John Read Middle School for driving under the influence at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

He was seen by police driving erratically, so they initiated a traffic stop. Zoruba later failed a field sobriety test.

He submitted to a blood alcohol content (BAC) test, which showed his BAC was above the .08 limit.

He was released on $240 bond.

Another

Lord Andrews, 45, of Easton, was arrested on Cross Highway for driving under the influence at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

He was seen by police driving erratically within his lane, so they initiated a traffic stop. Andrews later failed a field sobriety test.

He submitted to a blood alcohol content (BAC) test, which showed his BAC was above the .08 limit.

He was released on $50 bond.