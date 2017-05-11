The Redding Pilot

Two DUIs in Redding last week

By Redding Pilot on May 11, 2017 in Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Zygintas Zoruba, 44, of Bethel, was arrested on Route 53 near John Read Middle School for driving under the influence at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

He was seen by police driving erratically, so they initiated a traffic stop. Zoruba later failed a field sobriety test.

He submitted to a blood alcohol content (BAC) test, which showed his BAC was above the .08 limit.

He was released on $240 bond.

Another

Lord Andrews, 45, of Easton, was arrested on Cross Highway for driving under the influence at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

He was seen by police driving erratically within his lane, so they initiated a traffic stop. Andrews later failed a field sobriety test.

He submitted to a blood alcohol content (BAC) test, which showed his BAC was above the .08 limit.

He was released on $50 bond.

Related posts:

  1. Redding resident receives Civilian Award from Easton police
  2. A plea for compassion rings out at Barlow 9/11 ceremony
  3. Bethelite arrested after traffic accident in Redding
  4. Three DUIs in the last two weeks in Redding

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Boys tennis: Barlow to miss playoff spot
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress