Republicans endorse Richardson, Wyss for Board of Finance

The Redding Republican Town Committee (RTC) endorsed Laurie Richardson and Jenifer Wyss as candidates for the Redding Board of Finance at its monthly meeting on April 27.

The endorsed candidates will be voted on as part of the RTC slate in the July 25 party caucus. Pending the caucus results, the winning candidates would go on the ballot for this November’s town election.

RTC Chair Michael Thompson said that “both Laurie and Jenifer bring extremely strong financial knowledge and skills to the table and we are pleased to endorse them as candidates for the Redding Board of Finance. We are confident they will be excellent stewards of the fiscal responsibility for our town.”

Richardson

Laurie Richardson, a native of Easton, and her husband, John, have lived in Redding since 1997. They have two children, ages 14 and 23. She is currently an adjunct professor of finance at Fairfield University, where she’s worked since 2001. She is also self-employed together with her husband at RPJ Inc., which operates Pine Tree Garage. Earlier in her career, she was employed as an insurance agent with Taylor-Lawlor Group in Darien and William Raveis Insurance in Fairfield. She has served on the Redding Zoning Commission and the Easton Pension and Employee Benefits Commission and has also been a volunteer for Boy Scout Troop 15 in Redding. She holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Sacred Heart University and a master’s degree in finance from Fairfield University. She is currently a candidate for a finance doctorate at Sacred Heart University.

Wyss

Jenifer Wyss has lived in Redding since 2013. A CPA, she is currently a supervising project manager for the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), an independent, private-sector, not-for-profit organization based in Norwalk that establishes financial accounting and reporting standards for public and private companies and not-for-profit organizations that follow generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Before joining the FASB, she was a partner in the St. Louis office of BKD, a top-15 public accounting firm, and before that, a partner in the St. Louis office of RSM (formerly McGladrey), the fifth largest public accounting firm. She is a member of Redding Neighbors and Newcomers and is a Mark Twain Library volunteer. Prior to moving to Redding, she was the Finance Committee chairperson as well as treasurer and board member of Grace Hill Settlement House, a member of the Eastern Illinois Accountancy Advisory Board and a volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Best Friends Animal Society and numerous United Way agencies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Eastern Illinois University.