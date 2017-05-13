The Redding Pilot

Garden Club holds plant sale today

By Redding Pilot on May 13, 2017

The Redding Garden Club will hold its annual Spring Plant Sale on Saturday, May 13, at Lonetown Farm & Museum, next to the Redding Community Center on Route 107.

The Garden Club will be joined by other non-profit organizations, including the Redding Conservation Commission’s Trail Tenders, the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT), the Redding Land Trust, Neighbors and Newcomers, and the Redding Elementary School PTA.

New Pond Farm’s beekeeper, Ann Murray, will bring her traveling bee box, and Redding Historical Society members will be on hand with information about the Lonetown Farm Museum and will also offer antiques and other items for sale.

As for itself, the garden club will be selling a wide selection of annuals, perennials, herbs, and vegetables. In honor of Redding’s 250th anniversary, historical herbs will also be available.

Garden club members will also contribute both sun- and shade-tolerant plants from their own gardens, many of which are deer-resistant.

Floral basket arrangements and hanging plants will be available for Mother’s Day shopping. Gardening tools and decorative items will also be available in the “Second Hand Rose” display in the red Lonetown Barn.

Children are welcome, and will be able to choose a Mother’s Day gift, or create one in the Potting Shed. At the Redding Elementary School PTA table, children will be able to make greeting cards.

The garden club publication “Preserving Natural Redding, A Guide to Living in a Watershed Community,” which was dedicated to the club’s founder, Betty Hill, will also be available to visitors.

Information: Call plant sale chairman Catherine Riordan at 203-938-6987 or visit the club’s website, www.ReddingGardenClub.org.

