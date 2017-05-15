Barlow to reopen Tuesday, May 16, after Monday closure

Joel Barlow High School will be back in session on Tuesday, May 16, following a total closure of the school, including the main office and guidance office, on Monday due to flooding in the wastewater treatment facility.

Gina Pin, head of school, provided an update on the closing on Monday afternoon. The other Easton and Redding schools were not affected.

“The water pipes did not burst, although they are old!” Pin said. “Last week, we had extensive repairs done to aging pipes.”

The catalyst prompting Monday’s closing seemed to be air in the pipes that caused a series of cascading effects that resulted in flooding in the wastewater treatment facility, Pin said. The wells worked fine, but couldn’t keep up with the demand for water.

The water supply issue is now resolved and the treatment facility will be back up and fully functioning by the end of the week, she said.

“We have tankers that will assist in keeping the plant running,” Pin said. “Walter Czudak, director of building and grounds, and his crew were amazing. They were here all night. Our contractors provided excellent service and continue to assist in the repairs.”

The building is now open. Some athletic competitions will continue on campus as planned, and school will be back in session tomorrow.

“We are investigating how this cancellation will effect the last day of school and will share that information as soon as we are able,” Pin said. “Thank you for your patience.”