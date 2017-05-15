Obituary: George H. Bantz, father of resident

George Herman Bantz, the father of Jeanne Lazo-Wasem, of Redding Ridge, died Friday, May 12, 2017, in Wilmington, DE.

He was born in New York City in 1933 and was the son of the late William and Rose Bantz.

George was predeceased by his wife, one daughter, and six brothers. He is survived by one sister, one son, and two daughters, including Reddingite Jeanne Lazo-Wasem, her husband, Eric, and their two daughters, Elizabeth and Emily. He is also survived by five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A mechanical engineer for over 45 years, he was and a founder of the Pallet Cover Machine Company and a former employee of the Perkin-Elmer Corporation, the LoRad Corporation and AMF Incorporated.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Good Shepherd School, 954 Lexington Avenue #252, NY, NY 10021-5013.

A memorial service is being planned.