The Redding Pilot

Redding resident dies after being attacked by own dog

By Christopher Burns on May 15, 2017 in Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Redding resident died at Danbury Hospital after being attacked by her own dog at a home on Deacon Abbott Street on Friday, May 12, Redding police reported Tuesday.

The dog is being held by Redding Police and an investigation into the situation is underway. Police are withholding the name of the victim until all family members can be notified.

According to Redding Police Chief Doug Fuchs, the victim was in a Deacon Abbott home when she was attacked by her own dog.

She suffered “very serious injuries” and was transported to Danbury Hospital, where she later died.

Fuchs said the dog attack set off a series of events which lead to the death of the resident, though the attack, itself, may not have been the exact cause of death.

“We’re awaiting the autopsy” to determine the final cause of death, Fuchs said.

Fuchs also noted this attack is not related to the dog which had been roaming the area of Deacon Abbott Road in recent months.

Related posts:

  1. Target shooting shatters silence for upset Easton neighbors
  2. Fire Department: We are not using phone call fundraisers
  3. News Alert: Bridgeport men and juvenile face Weston home invasion, burglary charges
  4. Three arrested during traffic stops in Redding
Previous Post Town of Redding's presentation on Wire Mill development is tonight Next Post Barlow to reopen Tuesday, May 16, after Monday closure
About author
Christopher Burns

Christopher Burns


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress