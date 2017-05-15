Plagued by several late errors, the Joel Barlow High softball team lost 5-4 to host Pomperaug on Monday, May 15.

The Falcons broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth with two runs. They added another in the fifth before the Panthers scored all of their runs in the sixth.

Barlow scored one in the top of the seventh to come up just short.

Briana Marcelino had two hits for Barlow with two RBI and a run scored. Kristen Acocella tripled and scored a run. Rebecca Mauro had a hit and drove in one run.

Sam Wisnetsky had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Pomperaug.

Barlow pitcher Claire McCann went six innings, allowing five runs, none of which were earned. She also struck out five and walked two with two hits.

Ashley Antonazzo allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks for Pomperaug.