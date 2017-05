Increasing its record to 13-0, the Joel Barlow High boys golf team defeated Brookfield 172-196 at Redding Country Club on Tuesday, May 16.

All of Barlow’s scorers shot in the 40s. Mike Brown led the way with a 41 and was named the medalist for the match.

Grant Worthington and Jimmy Stablein were right behind him, each shooting a 42. Completing the scoring for the team, James Menapace had a 47.

Arnold Wright also played in the match, finishing with a 50.