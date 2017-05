Ending a seven-match winning streak, the Joel Barlow High boys volleyball team lost 3-1 (25-20, 22-25, 15-25,22-25) to host Shelton on Monday, May 15.

Anthony Rizzo led the Falcons at the net with 11 kills. He also had seven digs.

Max Matejka had nine kills and six digs while Austin Houser led in assists with 30 and had seven digs.

Shelton had some strong net play from Pat Devaney (17 kills), Matt Wojslaw (11 kills) and Jarrett McCurdy (10 kills).