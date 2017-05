Losing only its third match of the season, the Joel Barlow High girls golf team fell 217-232 to host Masuk in a harsh wind at Whitney Farms Golf Course in Monroe on Monday, May 15.

Despite the loss, Barlow did have the medalist for the match. Molly Healey led all scorers with 47.

Only one other Falcon golfer bro 60. Jessica Huminski was next with a 58.

Elena Bosak shot a 63, a stroke ahead of Shannon Gilbert. Also playing in the match, Riley Spurgeon had a 65.