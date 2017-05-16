Securing a spot in the South-West Conference championship for the tenth straight season, the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team defeated Pomperaug 4-3 in the semifinals on Monday, May 15.

Barlow, the No. 2 seed in the court-team tournament, won three of the four singles matches. Maddie Massey just missed a sweep at No. 1 before defeating Lois King 6-0, 6-1.

Second singles featured two close sets with Cally Higgins holding off Lila Vogel 7-6, 7-5. Elizabeth McCain easily defeated Emma Cavanaugh 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.

Third-seeded Pomperaug’s only singles win was at No. 4 with Zoe Klein beating Anastasia Fassman 6-2, 6-2.

Pomperaug won two of the three doubles contests, including the top spot with Kira Burnham and Heidi Njov beating Sydney Higgins and EllieAnn Lesko 6-2, 6-1. The Falcons won second doubles with Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban beating Ashley Gulick and Morgan Darby 6-2, 6-4.

It took three sets but Pomperaug’s Meghan Kennedy and Julie Bilcheck held off Callie Bast and Laurel Winslow 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at third doubles.

The Falcons will play top-seeded and defending champ Weston in the finals on Wednesday at Weston, making the third time the two teams have met in the finals in three seasons.