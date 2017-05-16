Ending the season on a winning note, the Joel Barlow High softball team defeated Notre Dame of Fairfield 5-1 at home on Tuesday, May 16.

Notre Dame scored its lone run in the top of the third when Tifany Diao drove in Shelby Nolan before the Falcons tied it with a run in their half of the fourth. They pulled out of reach in the sixth with four more.

Claire McGann went two for three for Barlow with a double and three RBI. Briana Marcelino and Sabrina Lalor each had a hot. The former also scored two runs and the latter one.

Caitlin Colangelo pitched a complete game, giving up one run on two hits while striking out eight with one walk.