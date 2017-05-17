The Redding Pilot

Girls tennis: Barlow falls in finals

By Redding Pilot on May 17, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Posting a win in only one match, the Joel Barlow High girls tennis team fell to defending champ Weston 6-1 in the South-West Conference championship on Wednesday, May 17. It also marked the fourth straight time the two teams have met for the title and tenth overall.

Top-seeded Weston won all of the singles matches. Cayla Koch was a 6-1, 6-2 winner over Barlow’s Maddie Massey.

Ally D’Aquino was at second singles for a 6-3, 6-2 win over Cally Higgins. Rachel Finkel defeated Sydney Higgins (pictured) 6-1,6-2.

Completing the singles sweep, Bevin Benson beat Laurel Winslow 6-1, 6-4 at fourth singles.

In the doubles competition, Weston’s Hannah Anderson and Lila Pocsik (pictured) had two close sets in holding off Barlow’s EllieAnn Lesko and Elizabeth McCain 7-5, 6-4 in the top spot. Barlow’s only win came at second doubles when Kristy Kudej and Veronica Galban posted 6-1, 6-4 scores over Annika Mirchandani and Mariel Zech.

Third doubles went to Weston with Claire DiMarco and Nicole Herman beating Anastasia Fassman and Callie Bast 7-5, 6-4.

Simpaug Farms: Bringing the bounty of the season to your neighborhood
The Redding Pilot

