Victories in two of its last three games clinched a spot in the state Class L tournament for the Joel Barlow High baseball team. Its chances for a spot in the South-West Conference playoffs also remain alive.

The Falcons took home a 5-2 victory over Bunnell on Wednesday, May 10.

The hosts scored three runs in the bottom of the third and added another two in the fifth before the Bulldogs score their two in the sixth.

Matt McGannon and Mark D’Augelli each had two hits, including doubles. The former also scored two runs and the latter scored on with four RBI. Andrew Johnson also drove in a run for Barlow and scored two.

Joey Sherwood earned the win for the Falcons. He threw five innings, surrendering no runs, four hits, two strikeouts and one walk. Ryan Weinstein threw one inning and Brandon Muczynski recorded the last three outs to earn the save.

Mike Castelot took the loss for Bunnell. He went six innings, surrendering five runs and seven hits with three strikeouts.

Hathaway Roper had four hits and Angelo Giannitelli had two for for Bunnell. Castelot led the team with two RBI.

It was a pitchers’ duel when the Falcons visited Weston on Thursday, May 11. Neither side had much luck until late when Weston scored all of its runs in a 3-1 win.

Weston’s Dan Olin and Barlow’s Andrew Johnson kept each other’s team off the scoreboard until the hosts broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth. Walks to Will Vallela and Dan Covino, plus a single by Colin Donnelly, loaded the bases for Dan Santa Maria, who singled to drive in two runs. Jake Cavicchia’s sacrifice fly brought in another run.

Barlow’s only run came in its last turn. With two outs, Johnson singled. Following a double by D’Augelli, he later scored on a wild pitch.

Olin earned the win for Trojans, going seven innings, giving up one run, six hits, and striking out two. Johnson took the loss for Barlow. He pitched six innings, giving up three runs, eight hits, and five strikeouts.

D’Augelli had three hits for Barlow, which played errorless ball. Rory Lynch had the most chances in the field with seven.

Belting 19 hits, the defeated host Pomperaug 13-6 on Monday, May 15, to secure a spot in the state Class L tournament.

The Falcons scored four runs in the third inning with the help of five hits, including a double by Johnson. However, Pomperaug tacked on two in its next turn with singles by Matt McGrath, Jackson Schmiedeke and Andrew Minchella. It also added three more in the fourth to go up 5-4.

Several hits, including a double by D’Augelli, helped the Falcons plate six runs in the fifth. They scored three more in the top of the seventh, highlighted by doubles by McGannon and Rory Lynch.

McGannon (double, RBI, two runs), Ryan Prather (double, three RBI, one run), Kyle Andreoli (one RBI, three runs) and D’Augelli (double, three RBI, one run) each had three hits. Johnson (double, three RBI, one run) , and Lutinski (two runs) each had two hits.

On the mound, McGannon went four-and-a-third innings, surrendering six runs (four earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts. Joey Sherwood went two and two third innings, giving up one hit and striking out two.

Now 8-11, Barlow finishes the regular season this week.