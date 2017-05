Posting its best score of the season, the Joel Barlow High boys golf team defeated Pomperaug 154-174 at Heritage Village in Southbury on Wednesday, May 17.

Barlow had three golfers break 40. Grant Worthington was the medalist with an even-par 36 for nine holes. Two strokes later was Mike Brown with a 38.

Jimmy Stablein also shot in the 30s with a 39. Pierce Beach completed the scoring for the team with a 41.

Also playing in the match, James Menapace shot a 45 for Barlow, now 14-0 overall.