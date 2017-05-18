The Joel Barlow High boys track team handily defeated Kolbe Cathedral 120-20 on Monday, May 8, but lost to defending South-West Conference champ Masuk 88-61.

Barlow managed only one win in the three relay events, taking the 4×100 meters with a time of 48.0 seconds. Jake Cavanaugh, Will Brey, Tom Hermantin, Luca Cerbin were members of the winning team.

While Barlow had many scorers in the meet there were two highlights. Mike Bortolot won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, battling Masuk’s Mo Shilleh in both races. Bortolot’s time of four minutes, 28 seconds in the former race was about a half second faster than his opponent’s. In the 3,200 meter race, a photo finish occurred and the Barlow/Masuk coaches conferred and declared Bortolot the winner with a time of 9:54.

Ben Ruffing won the 400 and in the process tied the Barlow school record set in 1987 with a time of 51.9. Ruffing also holds the Barlow record in the 800 and 1,000.

Milan Spisek was a double winner, taking the 100 with a time of 11.4 and the pole vault at 14 feet, nine inches. Spisek continued his dominance in the field events, adding a second place long jump of 19’ 8”. Cavanaugh also competed well in the both hurdling events, winning the 110 meter high hurdles (18.3 seconds) and taking second in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles (45.3 seconds).

The last winner for Barlow was Dan Brey, who threw the javelin 152’ 3”.

Other second place finishers included Jeremy Saluzzi in the high hurdles (18.7) and Brey in the shot put (38’). Ruffing could not recover quickly enough from his effort in the 400 meters and took second in the 800 with a time of 2:09.

Ruffing and Bortolot also competed in the 50th annual Loucks Games at White Plains High School over a three-day period from May 11-13. The games attract elite athletes from several mid-Atlantic states and requires a strict qualifying time to participate.

Ruffing ran a the 800 in 1:57 and Bortolot ran the 1,600 in 4:45.

Several Barlow athletes will compete in the Danbury Dream Invitational on Friday. The following Monday is the SWC meet at New Milford High.