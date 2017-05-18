Ending its two-time reign as South-West Conference champ, the fifth-seeded Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team lost 9-7 to fourth-seeded New Fairfield on Thursday, May 18.

Barlow, which beat New Fairfield during the regular season by the same score, fell behind in the first half and was down by as many as five goals (6-1) early in the second before battling back, twice cutting the lead to one but came no closer.

Tess Siburn led Barlow with four goals. Julia Shapiro (one assist), Julia Hartmann, Cat Conclaves and Ksylin Colby each netted one. Sarah Witherbee had three assists.

Nikki Wallin (pictured) had five saves in goal for Barlow, which will now take part in the state Class M tournament.