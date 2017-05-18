Some strong performances in the field events in particular paved the way for victory for the Joel Barlow High girls track team.

The Falcons took first in all but one of these events. In most they had more than one scorer, helping secure a win over host Masuk (103-47) and Kolbe Cathedral (111-38) on Tuesday, May 9.

The Falcons did not fare badly in the track events, either. They won two relays, including the 4×800 meters, with Anna Speck, Samantha Katzmann, Kacey O’Connor and Jess Matsuoka finishing in 12 minutes, 28.51 seconds. Melissa Colasante, Alyson Tomaszewski, Olivia Houlihan and Hannah Ceva formed the 4×400 team that won in 4:36.8

Isabella Merrill took second in the 100 high hurdles in 18.9 and Matsuoka did likewise in the 1,600 in 6:06. Both also scored in the 800, with the former winning it in 2:42 and the latter taking second in 2:44.

The 400 featured Ceva winning it in exactly one minute. Gabrielle Wasco’s 54.2 was good for the win in the 300 intermediate hurdles.

Tomaszewski ran a 27.6 in the 200 for second. The Falcons went two-three in the 3,200, with Tess Dougall finishing in 13:04 and Speck running a 14:06.

In the field events, Gwyneth Mars took two first places. One was in the javelin with a toss of 74 feet, two inches. She also had 25’ 11” in the shot put. Marisa Gregory was second in the former with 72’ 4”.

It was a tie for first in the high jump, with Kayla Crosby and Matsuoka both clearing 4’ 6”. Liz Madison completed a Barlow sweep with 4’ 4” for third.

Kate DiBella also won two field events, including the long jump with a leap of 14’ 10”. Crosby and Tomaszewski tied for third with 14’ 1”.

In the triple jump Ceva had 31’ 6” for the win and Crosby was second with 31’ 0.5”. DiBella’s other win was in the pole vault with 8’ 6”, and Matsuoka’s 7’ 6” took second.

The Falcons finish the regular season this week before competing in the South-West Conference championship on Monday at New Milford High at 4 p.m.