By Redding Pilot on May 18, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

The Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team held its Smile Night Fundraiser on May 6. The team raised $642 at the gate and its Goals for Smiles (which raises money based on goals scored during the season) has added an additional $915 for a total of $1557 to benefit Operation Smile, an international charity. Barlow’s Operation Smile Club was started by varsity girls lacrosse player Kacey Hartmann two years ago.

