It was not one of its better rounds of the season but the Joel Barlow High girls golf team was way ahead of Stratford in a 237-318 win at Redding Country Club on Thursday, May 18.

Molly Healey led Barlow and was the medalist for the match with a 48 for nine holes. Only one other Barlow golfer broke 60.

Shannon Gilbert was next with a 59. Madison Amente, Jessica Huminski and Elena Bosak all had rounds of 65.