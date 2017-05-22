Barlow Palooza is this Thursday, May 25

Barlow Palooza, held every year in late May at Joel Barlow High School (JBHS), highlights many of the achievements of our high school students, who showcase their artwork, musical ability, dramatics, Senior Passages projects, and Advanced Placement course projects to which they have devoted their time to throughout the school year.

The event isn’t just for Barlow — it’s a community wide event for Redding and Easton. We would like to extend a special invitation to middle school students and their families to join us.

Tim Huminski, an English teacher at JBHS and one of the coordinators of the Writing Center, is the lead coordinator of Barlow Palooza. He is very passionate about the event and has worked hard all year to make this year’s event be even bigger and better than past years’. He encourages all students in the Redding and Easton schools as well as the Redding and Easton community to attend.

This year’s Barlow Palooza will be held on Thursday, May 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Refreshments will be provided by the Barlow PTSA.

Barlow’s doors are open — please come see what’s inside!