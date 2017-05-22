State Police Youth Week is July 9-15

The Connecticut State Police, in conjunction with the American Legion, run an annual “State Police Youth Week” open to 16- and 17-year-old high school students throughout Connecticut.

Youth week is modeled after Connecticut State Police recruit training and provides high school students a unique opportunity to gain insight into the training, duties and expectations of Connecticut State Troopers. This program is a mini-Connecticut State Police Academy, and a National model for the American Legion.

Throughout the week of training, all youth week cadets will participate in a variety of mental and physical challenges including patrol techniques, use of laser speed measuring equipment, accident investigation, emergency vehicle driving, firearms training, and criminal investigation. The cadets also will participate in daily physical conditioning, daily inspections, drill and ceremony, and 5:15 a.m. reveille.

The week concludes with the Warrior’s Path safety and survival course followed by a graduation ceremony. Warrior’s Path represents the culmination of all of the skills and knowledge the recruits learned during the week, it is designed to emphasize the importance of teamwork and overcoming adversity.

Applications and all documents must be submitted to the American Legion Department treasurer, 864 Wethersfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114 by June 19. For more information, call 860-296-0719 or contact your local American Legion Post or American Legion Department Headquarters, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT (860-436-9986).