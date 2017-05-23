Police release name of dog attack victim on Deacon Abbott Road

Redding Police released the name of the woman who died last week after being attacked by a dog in her Redding home.

Sandra Kaiser, 71 of Redding, died at Danbury Hospital after being attacked by her own dog at a home on Deacon Abbott Street on Friday, May 12, Redding police reported Tuesday.

The official cause of death is unknown, and police are awaiting an autopsy on Kaiser, which should be complete in four to six weeks, police chief Doug Fuchs said.

Fuchs said the dog was a both a “mixed breed” and “rescue” dog, but was “not a pitbull.” The dog had been living in the Deacon Abbott home for six years, he added.

According to police last week, the victim was in a Deacon Abbott home when she was attacked by her own dog.

She suffered “very serious injuries” and was transported to Danbury Hospital, where she later died.

Fuchs said the dog attack set off a series of events which lead to the death of the resident, though the attack, itself, may not have been the exact cause of death.