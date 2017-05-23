Redding Police will increase enforcement on Turney Road near Barlow

After receiving a rash of complaints about the speed of cars driving on Turney Road to-and-from Joel Barlow High School, Redding Police will increase speed enforcement on the road beginning next week.

According to police chief Doug Fuchs, a number of requests had been filed with the police department in recent months requesting an additional speed bump be placed on Turney Road to curb the speed of drivers.

To test whether that speed bump was necessary, the police chief and Redding Highway Department used traffic sensors to monitor the speed and volume of traffic on Turney Road three weeks ago.

Their study found that cars travel much faster, on average, than the posted speed limit.

During the same time the study was being undertaken, Redding officers cited two school-aged drivers for excessive speeding on the road, clocking them at 58 and 60 miles per hour.

“We found there are a relatively large number of cars exceeding the speed limit on that road by quite a large margin,” Fuchs said.

Ironically, during a meeting with residents who live on the road, the police chief and First Selectman Julia Pemberton found the majority of residents “adamantly opposed” a new speed bump, Fuchs said.

So, rather than add a speed bump, the department will begin stricter enforcement of the area during the time just before Barlow opens, and right when it closes for the day.

“The average speed of a driver on that road far exceeds 25 miles per hour. We now know that volume and speed are large factors [on the safety] of Turney Road. Because the neighbors are adamantly opposed to a new speed hump, we’re going to require additional traffic enforcement,” Fuchs said.