The ability to keep its composure in a tense situation played a big part in the Joel Barlow High boys lacrosse team’s success in the South-West Conference semifinals.

The second-seeded Falcons led by as many as five goals against third-seeded Weston at one point on Tuesday, May 23, before the latter managed to trim it to one in the second half. Avoiding any additional damage, they regrouped in time to swing the momentum in their favor for an 11-7 win to advance to the title game.

“I think we kind of let up just a little bit and they clawed their way back but we didn’t quit,” said Barlow head coach John Distler. “We regrouped and the kids did what they needed to do.”

Barlow, which recognized its 15 seniors before the start of the game, capitalized on a failed clear by Weston early in the first quarter to go up 1-0 on a goal by Tyler Starrett. After the Falcons won the ensuing faceoff, he struck again 16 seconds later

Weston, however, was just getting started, answering with a goal by James Goetz with 4:27 left in the frame. As time grew short, it tied it when James Goetz found the net with a second to go in the period.

“I told these kids don’t think you’re going to show up and win this game,” said Distler “It was a little tight in the beginning and we kind of broke it open.”

For the rest of the half the Falcons seemed to have the upper hand as Jack Goldburg, Andrew Powell and Rob Bartlett all took turns scoring to make it 6-2 at the break.

With a whole second half to go the Trojans would make things interesting. Following an early goal by Starrett, Weston responded with four straight goal courtesy of Alec Steinberg, including a couple when Barlow was down a player due to penalties, to become a real threat and cut the lead to 7-6 late in the third quarter.

But Barlow did stop the momentum, As Weston stepped up its coverage of Starrett, the Falcons looked to other players to score. Goldburg added another goal with 9:43 left to play and Grayson DiMiceli made it 9-6.

“We had to make an adjustment,” said Distler. “I think we did fine.”

Weston still did not give up and it was again a two-goal game (9-7) with 3:22 left to go. But by missing a few ground balls they rest of the way the Trojans hurt their chances, Two more goals by Barlow kept the lead safe.

Goldburg lead Barlow with four goals. Starrett had three and DiMiceli scored two.

Bartlett and Powell (two assists) had one apiece. Max Sokolich had three assists.

Alec Wilson made 10 saves in goal for Barlow, which will play New Fairfield for the championship today (Thursday) at a location to be determined.