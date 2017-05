Avenging a loss to the same opponent from a week earlier, the Joel Barlow High girls golf team defeated Mask 205-226 on Wednesday, May 24, at Redding Country Club.

Barlow also had co-medalists for the match. Molly Healey and Shannon Gilbert led all scorers with rounds of 46, the latter also shooting her best score of the season.

Madison Amente was next with a 53. Completing the scoring for Barlow, Elena Bosak had a 60.

Also playing in the match, Jessica Huminski shot a 67.