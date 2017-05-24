The Redding Pilot

Good Samaritans from recent car crash will be honored

By Redding Pilot on May 24, 2017

Redding police announced this week they will be hosting two special events in the coming weeks.

Good Samaritans and police awards

First, on Wednesday, May 31, at 5 p.m. the Redding police will honor two Good Samaritans who came to the aid of a number of teenagers after a midday car accident in Redding in April.

The two men being honored pulled teenagers out of a burning car after it crashed on Route 107.

Also during this event, police will honor a number of their own, presenting awards that have been earned by officers over the last year.

Tip-a-Cop

On Wednesday, June 7, Redding police will host a Tip-a-Cop fund-raiser at the Spinning Wheel Inn on Route 58.

All tips given to police officers, who will be acting as servers for the evening, will go to support the Connecticut Special Olympics.

The program runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the restaurant, located near the Redding Ridge Market.

The Redding Pilot

