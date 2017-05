Joel Barlow High senior Andrew Martinich, left, and freshman Matt Noome, right, received the South-West Conference Unified Sports One Athlete & One Partner Leadership Award at the SWC Leadership Awards Dinner on May 4. Also pictured is Unified Sports coach Jeff Brown, who received the SWC David Johnson ‘Unified Sports Award’ for his many years of commitment and dedication to the Joel Barlow team, as well as his support of students with disabilities. Joining the award recipients that evening was Dr. Gina Pin, Region 9 assistant superintendent and head of school at Joel Barlow.