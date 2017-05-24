Redding Memorial Day Parade is on Saturday

The town of Redding’s Memorial Day parade will take place this Saturday, May 27, beginning at noon at Redding Elementary School.

The parade will proceed from the school to the Town Green along Route 107, rain or shine, for a ceremonial flag-raising and flower-planting.

Organizations that will be represented at the parade include:

All volunteer fire departments.

The Redding Police Department.

The Redding Highway Department.

Redding Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

The Boys & Girls Club of Redding-Easton.

The Mark Twain Library.

The League of Women Voters.

The Redding Garden Club.

The Parade Path.

Town and state political officials.

Those participating in the parade should gather at the RES Memorial Auditorium at 11:30 a.m.

Part of the parade’s path will be lined with American flags.

All of those who participate as marchers will be given a town of Redding 250th anniversary lapel pin.

Hank Sanford organizes the parade annually. Anyone with questions about the day’s events may contact Hank at [email protected] or 203-938-9340.