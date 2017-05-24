Between its opponent’s pitching and some shaky defense in one inning the fourth-seeded Joel Barlow High softball team lost 7-2 to top-seeded Pomperaug in the South-West Conference semifinals on Tuesday, May 23, at DeLuca Field in Stratford.

Ashley Antonuzzo held the fourth seeded Falcons to just four hits. Barlow’s defense, which has struggled at times during the year contributed to the loss as it suffered a small-ball meltdown in the fifth inning, where Pomperaug picked up four important runs on just one hit and three errors off Panther bunts.

Pomperaug scored in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead, as Laurel Williams led off the inning with a walk, was moved over on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a single by Sam Wisnefsky.

Antonuzzo and Barlow starter Caitlin Colangelo locked into a pitcher’s duel for the next three innings, with Antonuzzo yielding only one hit and Colangelo just three.

The Falcons threatened in the top of the fifth. Caitlin Boudiette reached on one out walk and moved to second on Kristen Acocella’ single. Samantha Hilford reached on a fielder’s choice, but Antonuzzo closed the door to halt Barlow’s threat.

Pomperaug put the tight contest out of reach in their half of the fifth. One hit, three infield errors and a sacrifice bunt led to four Panther runs and a 5-0 lead. Colangelo, who gave up only three hits and two earned runs, yielded to reliever Claire McCann, who gave up two earned runs on four hits to complete the contest.

Barlow scored its only two runs in the top of the sixth. McCann delivered a one out single and moved to second as Sabrina Lalor reached on a throwing error by Antonuzzo. Scotland Davis drilled a two out single, but Pomperaug answered with two move in the bottom of the sixth to close out the scoring and secure the win.

The Falcons usually potent offense was quiet with hits by Hilford, Acocella, McCann and Davis. Defensively, Lalor, Acocella and Briana Marcelino turned in strong defensive performances to help keep the contest close throughout most of the game.

Colangelo (9-3) took the loss, but combined with McCann to hold the Panthers to just seven hits, which proved to be enough to send Pomperaug to the finals against second-seeded Masuk.

Barlow reached the semifinals with a quarter final 8-2 win over fifth-seeded Notre Dame last Saturday in Redding.

Barlow’s offense was led by Marcelino, who went three for four with two home runs and three RBI’. Taylor Macchia and Acocella were both two for four. McCann (6-4) went the distance for the win, giving up only two earned runs on just three hits, while fanning four.

The Falcons (15-7) turn their attention to the state Class L state tournament which begins next Tuesday. Barlow is currently in tenth place in the 32-team field and set to host a first-round contest and will learn its opponent tomorrow as the championship bracket will be announced.