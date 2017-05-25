Boys lacrosse: New Fairfield 9, Joel Barlow 8 (OT)

In a game that went down to the wire, The Joel Barlow High boys lacrosse team lost 9-8 to New Fairfield in overtime in the South-West Conference Division I championship on Thursday, May 25, at Newtown High.

Second-seeded Barlow had several chances to score early in the contest but came up short, trailing 1-0 until Grayson DiMiceli tied it with three minutes left in the first quarter. Each time the first-seeded Rebels gained a slim lead Barlow had an answer, with Jack Goldburg, DiMiceli and Tyler Starrett putting the ball in the net to force a 4-4 tie at the half.

Although the Falcons took a 6-4 lead in the third quarter New Fairfield battled back and the former rallied in time with a goal by Max Sokolich with 4:41 left in regulation to force a tie.

Dylan Hanley’s goal with 9.4 seconds left in overtime gave the Rebels the sudden victory.

DiMiceli and Starrett each had two goals for Barlow. Goldburg, Rob Bartlett, Sokolich (three assists) and Andrew Powell each scored one. Calvin Peteron had one assist.

Alec Wilson was in goal for Barlow, making 11 saves.

Gabe Stein made 10 saves for New Fairfield and was named Most Valuable Player for the game.