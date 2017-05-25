Finishing the regular season in the rain, the JoelBarlow High girls golf team earned a wet 225-246 win over Weston on Thursday, May 25, at Redding Country Club.

Despite the rain, Barlow’s Molly Healey remained steady, shooting a 47 for nine holes to be named the medalist for the match. She was also the only golfer to break 50.

Jessica Huminski rebounded from a difficult round in the previous match a day earlier and shot a 52. Elena Bosak was next with a 62.

Madison Amente finished with a 64 to complete the scoring for Barlow. Also playing in the match, Adele Hancock shot a 79.

Barlow will play in the South-West Conference tournament on Tuesday at Brownson Country Club in Shelton.