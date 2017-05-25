Some early mistakes would come back later to haunt the Joel Barlow High girls lacrosse team in the South-West Conference quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Falcons lost a number of draw controls and committed a few turnovers as well against host New Fairfield, allowing the latter more scoring opportunities on Thursday, May 18. While Barlow did battle back in the second half, it was not enough, as it fell 9-7 to end its two-year reign as league champ.

“They always roll out a good team,” said Barlow head coach Steve Coppock, whose team defeated New Fairfield for the championship in each of the past two seasons. “They have a lot of talent. They can score goals.”

Fourth-seeded New Fairfield, which lost to Barlow by the same score during the regular season, scored first on a free position play, courtesy of Nicole Iaquinto with 20:38 left in the first half. Julia Hartmann tied it less than four minutes later on a free position play, but the Rebels dominated the rest of the half, scoring back-to-back goals by Nicole Berry in less than a minute.

Barlow had several chances of its own but was often thwarted by Rebel goalie Rachel Mikulay and trailed 5-1 at halftime.

Berry’s goal just seven seconds into the second half put the Rebels up 6-1 before the Falcons battled back. Winning more draw controls, they crept closer and closer on goals by Tess Siburn, Julia Shapiro, Cat Goncalves and Kaylin Colby to eventually come within one on two different occasions (6-5, 8-7) before time expired

“We just made too many mistakes,” said Coppock, who also praised the play of New Fairfield. “Give them credit. They’re moving on.”

Siburn led Barlow with four goals. Shapiro (one assist), Julia Hartmann, Goncalves and Colby each netted one. Sarah Witherbee had three assists.

Nikki Wallin had five saves in goal for Barlow, which will now take part in the state Class M tournament.

“I think we’re playing really well now,” said Coppock whose team reached the finals last season. “We just didn’t pull it off today. Hopefully, we’ll make a run in states.”