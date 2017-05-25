St. Patrick Youth Group helps in Norwalk

This past Sunday, St. Patrick Church’s Youth Group participated in a neighborhood cleanup program organized with the Open Door Homeless Shelter in Norwalk.

The youth group worked with the Columbus Magnet School yard habitat committee, where the main focus was the basketball court and its surrounding landscape. The group cleaned up garbage and broken glass, removed leaves, cut back some bushes, and weeded the beds.

The youth group said special thanks went to Jim Caraluzzi, who worked on the replacement of the rusted out rims and painting of the basketball backboards, and to Kelly and Jack Doherty, who drove the group down to Norwalk.