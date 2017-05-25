The Redding Pilot

St. Patrick Youth Group helps in Norwalk

By Redding Pilot on May 25, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, Religion · 0 Comments

St. Patrick Youth Group members, from left, Athena Buchan, Jana Saber, Connor Doherty, Jenna Capella, Sara Alix, Jake McNamara, John Bunce, and Eddie Fletcher with four students from Columbus Magnet School.

This past Sunday, St. Patrick Church’s Youth Group participated in a neighborhood cleanup program organized with the Open Door Homeless Shelter in Norwalk.

The youth group worked with the Columbus Magnet School yard habitat committee, where the main focus was the basketball court and its surrounding landscape. The group cleaned up garbage and broken glass, removed leaves, cut back some bushes, and weeded the beds.

The youth group said special thanks went to Jim Caraluzzi, who worked on the replacement of the rusted out rims and painting of the basketball backboards, and to Kelly and Jack Doherty, who drove the group down to Norwalk.

St. Patrick Youth Group members Jenna Capella, Sara Alix and Jana Saber take a break to watch Jim Caraluzzi taking down a rusted rim at Columbus Magnet School.

Related posts:

  1. St. Patrick Youth Group helps out
  2. Hoover family: Thank you to Troupe du Jour
  3. Art show submission deadline now April 24
  4. “Tryon’s Raid” will be remembered on April 29 in Redding

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Town-wide read of 'Brother Sam' will begin on Memorial Day Next Post Girls lacrosse: Falcons exit in quarterfinals
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress