Town-wide read of ‘Brother Sam’ will begin on Memorial Day

Free copies of the novel My Brother Sam Is Dead will be available all over town beginning next week, part of an effort by the Mark Twain Library to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the town of Redding this year.

All residents are invited to grab a copy of the novel, written by James and Chris Collier and set in Colonial Redding, as part of a townwide read initiative undertaken by the library.

Free copies of the book will be available at the Mark Twain Library, the Redding Community Center lobby, the West Redding train station, Town Hall, Uncle Leo’s Coffee and Donuts in Georgetown, the Redding Ridge Market, and The Spinning Wheel restaurant.

Once a resident has finished the book, the library asks that the reader write his or her name on the inside cover and return the book to the library or to one of the original pickup locations.

The townwide read initiative, spearheaded by residents Erin Singleton and Mark Gilbert, will include the placement of free books at the places listed above, and concurrent, in-depth informational events revolving around the novel at venues all over town.

“It was a library goal to team up with other organizations and cast a wider net to start community discussions” about the novel, said Mark Twain Library President Jen Wastrom last week. “Nearly every event is co-sponsored with another organization in town, like churches, the middle school and the Community Center.”

The novel

A group of volunteers and library staff, including Gilbert and Singleton, Katherine Dusenbury, Elaine Sanders, and Mary Hoskinson-Dean, chose My Brother Sam Is Dead for its clear connection to Redding’s history. The National Book Award-nominated novel is set in Colonial Redding during the American Revolution, and tells the story of one fictional Tim Meeker. Meeker is a young boy who must choose between his father, who feels bound to the English king, and his brother Sam, who is devoted to the cause of the patriots. A Newbery Honor and an ALA Notable book, My Brother Sam Is Dead received acclaim for its realistic depiction of the Meeker family, which was torn apart by competing allegiances.

After reading the novel for the first time, Sanders said, she has a new outlook on her hometown. Such a realization is one the townwide read committee hopes to foster in all town residents.

“Now when I drive around town I’ll stop and realize that a little pasture was a battleground. Or that a horrible crime was committed ‘there.’ It began occurring to me that these things happened in places we walk over every day,” Sanders said.

Singleton had a similar feeling, although she actually read the book for the first time as a student in Kentucky many years ago.

“I was a history major,” Singleton said, “so I’ve always liked history, but the first time I read the novel it certainly didn’t resonate in a way that I’m sure it will now that I live here.

“[In Kentucky] I was reading about historical places I’d never never been to. But now, I know all the names of those places, already.”

The idea of a townwide read event was first tried in Redding during the library’s 100th anniversary, when free copies of Huckleberry Finn were distributed around town.

“It was enormously popular,” remembered Wastrom. “You would literally see copies of the book around everywhere. We did programming around it, and realized that in a small enough town, it could make waves pretty quickly.”

Historical map

In addition to the events that will be offered during the read, resident Amy Cabot has produced a historical map to go along with the novel. The map should help residents better visualize the locations highlighted in the novel, volunteers said.

Residents will be invited to take selfies at special historic locations and email them to the library, or tag the pictures on social media using “#ReddingReads.”

Email photos to [email protected]

For all ages

Although My Brother Sam Is Dead is well-known as a book geared toward middle school students — the author of this article, himself, read the book at Bethel Middle School — organizers of the townwide read stress the program is for residents of all ages.

“Taking into account younger kids, adults, and history buffs, we tried to figure out how to take this book and make something meaningful for each audience” at different events, volunteer Mark Gilbert said. “It is very rare to have a local book like this that is so appropriate for all ages.”

Gilbert added he hopes the townwide read becomes a group experience for families of all ages and sizes.

“We don’t want this to be a solitary experience,” he said. “We want it to be something the family can sit together and do together. A parent can read this book to their child and have a dialogue with them, explaining what is happening” and how it connects to Redding, today.

Events

Nine events will be held in conjunction with the townwide read, in total, with some for kids, some for adults, and some for everyone.

The events include:

• Official Kickoff — The townwide read’s official kickoff will take place at the Memorial Day parade on Saturday, May 27, at 11:30 a.m. at Redding Elementary School.

• Fact vs. Fiction — On Wednesday, June 14, at 7 p.m. at the library, Town Historian Charley Couch will sift through the novel and discuss what really happened in Redding during the Revolutionary War.

• Rediscover Revolutionary Redding — This “Family Day” event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Putnam Park on Route 58. Residents can watch as re-enactors create items from Colonial days and participate in a scavenger hunt. This event is co-sponsored by the Friends and Neighbors of Putnam Memorial State Park.

• Revolution, Patriotism & Liberty — On Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. at the library, Dr. Leslie Lindenauer, professor of history at Western Connecticut State University, will discuss the theme of patriotism in My Brother Sam Is Dead, with a focus on how we have chosen to remember and represent notions of patriotism and liberty from the Revolutionary War.

• Happy Birthday, Redding! — On Thursday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the library, “Miss Lisa” is throwing a big birthday party bash for Redding for ages 4 to 7.

• Twilight Colonial Graveyard Tour — On Friday, Oct. 27, at 6:30 p.m. at Christ Church Parish (184 Cross Highway), residents are invited to visit the church grounds just across the street from the “Meeker Tavern,” where the Sam and his family worshipped on Sundays. Town Historian Charley Couch leads a tour of historically significant gravestones in the Colonial graveyard of Christ Church Parish. This program is limited to 50 participants ages 10 and up. Registration opens in October.

• Townwide Book Discussion — Library Director Beth Dominianni will lead a discussion on major themes in the book, including the impact of war on a community, military justice, and how families can be riven by politics, on Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at the library.

• Loyalists & Patriots, Religion and the Revolution — On Sunday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. at First Church of Christ, Congregational, a discussion of church membership and Revolution-era loyalties will be held. Town Historian Charley Couch and the pastors of Redding’s two oldest parishes will discuss the role of religion during the Revolution and the early church history of Redding. With the Rev. Marilyn Anderson, rector of Christ Church Parish, and the Rev. Dr. Dean Ahlberg, senior minister of First Church of Christ, Congregational. Co-sponsored by the Redding Historical Society.

• Finale: Are You Smarter Than a Middle Schooler? — A town history trivia contest will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Redding Community Center. Town officials will go up against middle schoolers to test their knowledge of town history during this fun and fast-paced finale of the Mark Twain Library’s Town-Wide Read. Brent Colley, local historian and first selectman of Sharon, will be the master of ceremonies.