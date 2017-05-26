Shooting a team score of 339 for 18 holes, the Joel Barlow High boys golf team took third in a field of eight teams at the South-West Conference tournament on Friday, May 26, at Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury.

Masuk won the tournament for the first time, shooting a 326. Patriot Division champ Immaculate was runner-up with a 332.

Barlow, which won the Colonial Division, was led by Grant Worthington (pictured) with an 81. He was also one of two Barlow golfers to make the All-Colonial Division team.

Mike Brown shot an 83 and was also named to the Colonial Division team. Jimmy Stablein was one stroke behind him with an 84.

Completing the scoring for Barlow, Pierce Beach shot a 91. James Menapace also played in the match, finishing with a 96.