New Pond Farm art show opens June 3

The gifts of spring were glorious this year, part of the endless cycle of changing seasons. It begs one to ask: How can we embrace the beauty and bounty of nature for longer?

Our answer is New Pond Farm’s Invitational Art Show, opening in West Redding on June 3. The show highlights the talents of local artists, and provides a perfect opportunity to browse and buy timeless images of our special corner of the world.

From Saturday, June 3, through Sunday, June 11, you may come to New Pond Farm between 10 and 5 to enjoy and buy art created by artists from Redding and surrounding towns who were inspired by the rolling hills and pastoral vistas of New Pond Farm, as well as the boundless variety of natural scenes beyond our borders.

On Friday, June 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. you are invited to join other art lovers at a gala preview party where you will be the first to see and buy art while enjoying live music, delicious wines and hors d’oeuvres. Join the party and become an NPF member supporting a unique working farm, nature preserve and environmental education center. Admission is $25.

Three free special events for learning how to paint from experienced artists and teachers are also offered throughout the week. On Tuesday, June 6, painter and sculptor Sally Aldrich will conduct a watercolor painting workshop for all ages from 10 to 2:30. You may bring your own supplies or use those at the farm.

On Wednesday, June 7, from 2 to 4 p.m., watercolorist Adele Moros will host an afternoon tea and painting demonstration.

Thursday brings pastelist Becky Holden to the farm for a pastel workshop for kids from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.

For more information on the show, location directions, workshops, and other events, visit the farm’s website at www.newpondfarm.org or call 203-428-2117.