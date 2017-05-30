Obituary: Barbara Jean Bridges Mawdsley

Barbara Jean Bridges Mawdsley died on May 21st, 2017 in Danbury, CT due to complications following a 16-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 74. Barbara was born on November 8th, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA to her parents, Alvah Quinton Bridges and Elsa Rothschild Bridges.

She is survived by her husband David Walton Mawdsley, her daughter Anne Elizabeth Mawdsley, son-in-law, Adam James and their daughter Phoebe Alexandra James of Oakland, CA. Also she is survived by her son, Christopher Ryder Mawdsley and his daughters Sarah Ann and Elizabeth Avery Mawdsley of Newtown, CT. She graduated from the University of Southern California with a BS in Business and from Teacher’s College of Columbia University with an MS in Business Education.

She married David Walton Mawdsley in 1965 and moved to Danbury where she taught high school business subjects at Southbury High School and later worked as a staff accountant for the CPA’s John Chuvala and E. R. McRedmond. She then went on to work as a staff accountant for Davis and Geck of Danbury until her retirement. Her work at The First Church of Christ, Congregational in Redding, CT spanned many activities there volunteering as church treasurer, deacon, member of the business and finance committee, treasurer of the annual church fair and regularly sang with the church choir for over 30 years. Barbara volunteered to work for the Danbury Junior Service League, as a Girl Scout Leader, a Cub Scout Leader and for the Mill Ridge Elementary School PTO. She was a Red Cross donor and volunteer at bloodmobiles for over 20 years.Barbara was an avid traveler in her early retirement traveling regularly to Europe and Alaska. She planned a yearly Mawdsley family reunion in a different location each summer.

Calling hours for those wishing to show their respects will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, June 9th, 2017 at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home, 117 South St., Danbury, CT. A joyful memorial service to celebrate her life will take place on Sunday, June 11th, 2017 at 3:00 PM at The First Church of Christ, Congregational, Redding, CT. A reception will follow the service in Fellowship Hall. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Barbara’s life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Church of Christ with the memo: Music Committee.

To light a candle or leave a condolence in her honor please visit Danburymemorial.com