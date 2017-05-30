Starting the state Class L tournament with a win, the Joel Barlow High softball team defeated Sheehan 6-5 at home on Tuesday, May 30.

Barlow, the tenth seed, struck early with three runs in the bottom of the first inning but found itself trailing after Sheehan scored all five of its runs in its next turn. Rising to the challenge, Barlow scored its last three in the third.

Claire McCann went two for three for Barlow, including a home run and a double. She also drove in two runs and scored two.

Sabrina Lalor also went two for three with a double and two RBI. Briana Marcelino had a home run with an RBI and a run scored.

Riley Wolcheski had two hits and scored a run for Sheehan while Sydney hunt had a home run and three RBI.

Barlow starter McCann threw six innings, surrendering no earned runs on for hits while striking out six and walking five for the win. Caitlin Colangelo pitched the last inning, surrendering two hits with one strikeout,

Barlow visits seventh-seeded Windsor on Wednesday at 5 p.m.