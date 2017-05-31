Annual Barlow Palooza a success, again!

Ever since her boyfriend Zach Standen became paralyzed in a car accident last June, 17-year-old Constance Rude wants to do whatever she can to create awareness and empathy for those with spinal cord injuries.

As part of her senior passage project at Joel Barlow High School in Redding, she created a 20-minute video presentation to educate the public about Zach’s condition. It’s called “The Beginning of Understanding.”

Constance was one of nearly 50 students presenting projects the evening of Thursday, May 30 at the 11th annual Joel Barlow Palooza, a night the school is open to the public to “celebrate student learning.”

Several hundred people attended the program, which was held at Joel Barlow High School.

“As part of the program, students create and design their own projects,” said Tim Huminski, an English teacher who is coordinator of the senior passage program.

“It is a year-long independent study. Students identify one or two mentors with whom they work. It is a completely self-contained journey for them — their presentations are the culmination of it,” Huminski said.

The public were welcome to take part in demonstrations and ask questions. “We try to make it a community event,” Huminski added.

Students had about 30 minutes to present their projects. Multiple presentations took place throughout the school — as well as outside of the school — at the same time.

Aside from Constance’s presentation, other projects throughout the evening included: “Brownies & Backwards Design,” “The Barlow Identity Project,” “‘Drone-ing On,” and “Water Powered Car.”

There was also “Bike Building: Mini Bike,” “Drama in the ER,” “Typography,” and “School Shootings: Why Kids Kill.”

17-year-old Katherine Wright created “Project Comedy TV Writing.” It is the study of the work that goes into comedy TV writing.

“I created my own original idea and script for a TV show and video,” Katherine said. Her work involved analyzing comedies such as “The Office” and “Friends.”

Another student, Ella Chen, 16, presented “The Creating of Things.”

She created a 25-page graphic novel called “Jr.”

“The novel is about my life,” Ella said. Through her project, she learned about the strong relationship between writing and drawing.

18-year-old Nick Garoffolo participated in a community outreach project whose purpose was to increase cultural awareness by putting oneself in the company of Spanish-speaking people.

Nick volunteered for 30 hours at the Renaissance Millwork in Stamford, where he worked closely with Latin Americans.

“It was interesting to see how quickly they accepted me into their family,” Nick said. “I learned all about their experiences as immigrants coming from Peru.”

Another student, 17-year-old Hallie Wilk, gave a presentation about self-discovery.

Through her own dreams — as well as her varied experiences growing up — she learned that she wants to pursue a career making a positive difference in other’s lives.

“What’s important to me is the heart and core of my dream, which is helping and impacting others,” she said.

As part of his project, Luke Paltauf, 18, did a full rebuild of a 1994 Ford F350 that he bought when he was 15. His work involved tackling complex issues.

“I wanted to get more power out of the car so I did a motor swap with a different diesel engine,” he said.

The part of the rebuild he found the most difficult was the wiring issues. “This involved wiring in my computer to my transmission,” he said.

From working on his car, Nick learned that “you can do anything you want to if you put your mind to it,” he said.

Aside from students’ individual projects, the Palooza included a variety of stations set up in the school hallway. At one of them, Erin Carol,18, was making soapstone.

“Soapstone involves a soft stone that can be filed down into any shape one wants,” Ella said.

According to Erin, the hardest part of making soapstone is the filing down and shaping process. “Make sure to go slowly,” Erin explained. “Once you grind something away, you can’t get it back.”

At another station, Liz Madison, 17, was giving a pottery-making demonstration. She talked about what’s involved in shaping a bowl on the pottery wheel. She stressed the importance of “getting control of the clay on the wheel in order to properly shape the bowl.”

“The whole idea of Barlow Palooza is a celebration of learning,” English teacher and coordinator Huminski said. “For each of their projects, students tapped into some kind of passion they have.”